UW-La Crosse football: Wartburg shuts down Eagles, ends title hopes in first round

WAVERLY, Iowa — The wind blew punts, kicks, passes and more at Walston-Hoover Stadium on Saturday, but none blew into the sails of the UW-La Crosse football with their season on the line.

The seventh-ranked Eagles fell in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs to the 12th-ranked Wartburg Knights 14-6, ending one of the most successful seasons in recent memory for this season's co-WIAC champions.

Six points is the fewest the Eagles (9-2) have scored in a game since Oct. 31, 2015 — scoring only three points against UW-Stevens Point — as the Knights (11-0) defense helped them advance to the second round.

Only four UWL drives made it into Wartburg territory. Senior running back Joey Stutzman carried the ball 29 times for 91 yards, an average of just 3.1 yards per rush.

“I figured we’d be able to move the ball but I guess that defense is every bit that it was advertised,” coach Matt Janus said. “I’ve got my hands tied with the defense, so I can’t help much there, but it’s frustrating. We’ll have to get into the film to tell you.”

UWL kept the Knights from scoring most of the afternoon, but senior running back Hunter Clasen continued to gut the Eagles on the way to 200 yards and a 57-yard touchdown run out of halftime.

“They caught us on one,” Janus said. “They came out of halftime and they adjusted to an unbalanced one. Though we practiced it, I think we missed something up front. We missed a gap where it took our interior lineman and our corner took it too deep on a slice block. That’s football. When you play good teams, that’s what happens when you miss your assignment.”

Neither team managed a first down until six minutes in. Overall, the two teams combined for 11 punts and only four third-down conversions in the first half.

Pinned deep in their own territory in the first quarter, junior wide receiver Jack Studer fumbled a catch and the Knights recovered inside UWL’s five-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Nile McLaughlin ran into the endzone for a two-yard touchdown.

The two teams continued to trade punts until the Eagles got a golden opportunity early in the second quarter with a fumble recovery near midfield. UWL’s first drive into Wartburg territory ended when senior quarterback Cade Garcia was intercepted by Drew Wyffels.

Another short field opportunity presented itself soon after with a Wartburg pooch punt by McLaughlin going only seven yards. With the advantage of an unnecessary roughness flag awarding them 15 yards, Studer made up for an earlier mistake with a 21-yard touchdown catch. Despite the score, UWL wouldn’t be able to tie as the point-after snap was botched and the Eagles weren’t able to convert.

The Knights had to settle for a 7-6 lead at halftime after a hail mary catch by Bricen White came up just a yard short of the endzone. Wartburg running back Hunter Clausen would pick up those points early in the third quarter, scoring a 57-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles had a chance to cut into the lead with a 28-yard field goal by senior kicker Ryan Beirne, but the wind forced a miss. The wind must have concerned the Knights as they ran a fake field goal on the ensuing drive, but it was unsuccessful.

“(The wind) was definitely a factor during field goals,” Janus said. “Ryan hit those in warm-ups. We felt his range was inside the 15 and sure enough, as soon as he kicked it, the wind picked up a ridiculous amount and just killed it in the air. It was a factor, but they had it too so it’s not like it was a difference maker.”

Garcia threw his second interception of the game in the third quarter, his pass falling short of his target and in the hands of Dylan Steen. Garcia finished the game 17-for-29 with 135 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

As the defenses continued to play strong, the clock started to wind down on the Eagles season. A 13-play Eagles drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock came down to a fourth and 10 incompletion to turn the ball over to Wartburg with 4:07 left. The Knights would run out the remaining clock.