UW-La Crosse football: Zweifel joins Janus as co-defensive coordinator of experienced group

The biggest hole the UW-La Crosse football team defense had to fill this offseason wasn’t on the field.

When defensive coordinator Bryan Whitehead left the Eagles in the summer to take a Defensive Quality Control job at Southern Miss, UW-L managed to put together a committee of defensive coaches to run the squad.

Head coach Matt Janus was the easiest selection to run the defense, having done so for three seasons prior to taking over the team near the end of 2019. But Janus didn’t want to see the program move backward.

“My biggest worry was going back and taking the emphasis of the defensive role and calling the plays,” Janus said. “I was worried I’d just become a defensive coordinator again and I told my staff ‘I don’t just want to be just a defensive coordinator, I want to be the head coach.’”

In June, UW-L hired Michael Zweifel as the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator alongside Janus. The former wide receiver at Dubuque won the 2011 Gagliardi Trophy — an award given to the best player in NCAA Division III football each year — and ended his career with an NCAA all-time record of 463 receptions.

Zweifel joined UW-L with no prior defensive coaching experience, let alone defensive coordinating. The former wide receivers coach said he’s adjusted well.

“It’s going smoothly so far,” Zweifel said. “I feel comfortable with defensive backs and kind of giving away the secrets and traits of a receiver as to why they’re lined up the way they are to help our defense see those things and read those things. It’s still a learning process but it’s been going good so far.”

Janus will also have help from defensive line coach Steve King, who enters his seventh season on the Eagles coaching staff. With King running the line, Janus coaching up linebackers and Zweifel taking over the secondary, some players expected things to feel a little different in terms of how things operate.

“Some of those changes will come when the season comes,” said Westby High School graduate and junior linebacker and AFCA All-American second-teamer Ryan Daines. “We’ll see how they decide to do practices and things as co-defensive coordinators but overall I’m not worried about it. Janus was our coordinator before being coach. I have all the faith in him and I have faith in whoever they bring in.”

While the coaches change, Janus said the schemes that kept opponents to 22.6 points per game last season won’t see any major changes.

“The nice thing for our defense is even though a coach left, we’re still running the same system we have been for seven years,” Janus said. “Our defense is going to play corners, play Tampa and blitz after that. I could probably have (senior safety) Elijah Alt install our defense on day one. They know it so well.”

DEVELOP AND GROW: Daines finished 2021 with 85 tackles, a conference-leading 17 tackles for loss and six sacks. Alt was an AP All-America second-teamer with a team-high 86 tackles and a conference-high seven interceptions.

While Daines and Alt anchor their respective position groups, the safety said it will take a lot of work to make ground to the best defenses in the conference and country. UW-Whitewater was the only defense better than the Eagles in terms of scoring last season, holding opponents to just 12.2 points per game.

“The main thing is to continue to develop and grow,” Alt said. “I wasn’t around during the summer but now I get the chance to build that camaraderie with the guys…We realize we have a lot of potential, but there’s still a lot of hard work ahead of us to stay on that path and I think we control our own destiny. Our work ethic will produce what we get out of this.”

Alt will man his strong safety spot after saying he spent the offseason working on efficient footwork. Trevar Helland, who earned an honorable mention to the All-WIAC teams, returns after recording 65 tackles last year at safety. Zweifel said sophomore Jake Schara will get some playing time at free safety after appearing in eight games last season.

At cornerback, Zweifel said junior Cade Osborn will start at one end with a mixture of guys in the hunt for the other spot, including UW-Stevens Point transfer Pat Wade who’s currently nursing an ankle sprain.

Zweifel’s knowledge of the defense isn't limited to his defensive backs, saying he’s learning every facet of the defense so they better work in sync.

“I’m starting to pick up more of the front seven and what we’re trying to achieve,” Zweifel said. “Our back half and front half have to work together, so the back half has to know what the front half is doing and vice versa. I got here a little early so we had a week of meetings to kind of learn that stuff.”

The linebacker group returns Daines and senior AJ Spychala in his last year of eligibility. Janus said he hopes veterans help him bring others — including more than half a dozen underclassmen linebackers — up to speed.

“As players grow old, they start to get on your wavelength as a coach and understand why we’re calling the plays we call,” Janus said. “When you can start to build that chemistry as a defense, then you’ve got something special.”

On the defensive line, the Eagles’ hand contains a pair of jacks at the edge. Junior defensive ends Jack Kelly and Jack Anderson each recorded four sacks last season with Kelly earning a spot on the 2021 All-WIAC second team. Senior defensive tackle Josh Dorschner also returns after recording 2.5 sacks last year.

The Eagles close their preseason camp Saturday with an intrasquad scrimmage at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex.