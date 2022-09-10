UW-La Crosse football: Zweifel rewarded for business as usual approach

The history of Dubuque football probably couldn’t be told without Michael Zweifel.

The former Spartan holds six receiving records in program history. His 2011 season — which earned him the Gagliardi Trophy Winner for best D-III player — set a school record for 1,915 receiving yards. The closest season another Spartan had ever had was in 2009…by himself.

It was only fitting that on Dubuque’s Hall of Fame day, the current Eagles defensive backs and special teams coach and 2018 inductee Zweifel returned to catch up with some old teammates before UW-La Crosse’s 30-3 win.

“I got to see them a little bit before the game,” Zweifel said. “It was a quick one minute or two minute thing that didn’t interfere with anything. It’s a business trip. It was good to see them. Pregame for some coaches can just be sitting around and waiting for the game so it’s nice to kill some of the time.”

It wasn’t just old teammates who caught up with Zweifel. Michael coached against his father and Dubuque head coach Stan Zweifel, taking a chance before and after the game to chat with the man who not only raised him but coached him while he played in college.

“We talked before and after,” Zweifel said. “First, it was just catching up a bit. I have a two, almost three-year old daughter. My wife and daughter were back in town last night and I was just seeing how she was doing. We were just talking about life more so before the game. Afterwards, our talk was going through what happened in the game, making sure their guys were healthy.”

Eagles coach Matt Janus admitted earlier in the week that having Michael on staff helped the team prepare, but knew they wouldn’t know everything about the Spartans. Sure enough, the Eagles defense found themselves having to adjust to the unfamiliar.

“The weather played a huge role and Dubuque was coming off a tough loss,” Zweifel said. “They’re still trying to figure out what to do offensively and they did some things we didn’t really see on film to help with their pass protection. That gave us a little trouble just recognizing.”

Janus credits Zweifel’s secondary — a group he had never coached prior to this season — for shutting down the Spartans attempts to get screen passes and run pass options.

“They tried to get to the perimeter and make some plays and I thought our corners and safeties did a great job of shutting that down and not letting that get going,” coach Matt Janus said. “Had they had gotten that going, play calling would have been a lot harder.”

In a situation where it might be easy to get caught up in nostalgia, it was business as usual for Zweifel in the week leading up to Saturday. Sure enough, Zweifel and the Eagles took care of business.

THREE AND OUT

Backup plan

The Eagles defense had planned for Spartans quarterback Ben Gultig and running back Kallion Buckner. By the end of the third quarter, they were matched up with neither.

Sophomore quarterback K.C. Moore started for the Spartans, going 22-for-42 for 225 yards and an interception. Buckner had only 15 yards when he left the game with an injury early in the third quarter, allowing sophomore Lontrez Duckworth to step in and get 65 rushing yards.

While Duckworth put together a decent showing, it came late with the game well in hand for the Eagles.

“We subbed quite a bit,” Janus said. “We were in our three and four-deeps. It just kind of came down to us waiting to get some of their game plan. They kind of stayed in a two bunch set the whole game with an RPO game going.”

Grading on a curve

After committing three penalties on punts and failing to convert on a pair of field goal attempts last week, the Eagles were nearly flawless on special teams.

The only exception was a missed extra-point where the slick ball went through the hands of holder and senior quarterback Cade Garcia. Overall, however, Janus was much happier with his team’s performance.

“In a game like this, the mishap on the PAT, that’s just a wet ball and bad conditions,” Janus said. “To be able to come back and kick more PATs and even a field goal later shows we were able to recover from that. Our punts were good and I thought Tyler Stubbendick opened up some things in the punt return game.”

Stutzman’s dozen

With his career-high 180 rushing yards on Saturday, senior running back Joey Stutzman recorded his 12th game with over 100 rushing yards.

Stutzman tied former Eagles running back Andrew Mocadlo for second most 100 yard games all-time. He sits five games behind all-time leader Ted Pretasky, who had 17 such games.