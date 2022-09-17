UW-La Crosse: Janus hoped for challenge, got all he wanted and more in win

UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus talked about how the Eagles were ready for a challenge in the week leading up to their road meeting with Division II program Wayne State.

They got the challenge they came to Detroit for, facing athletes that were faster and bigger than them. Time and time again, however, they overcame en route to a 28-21 win.

Their first challenge was self made after falling behind 14-0 early in the second quarter following a Wayne State pick-six. The Eagles managed to drive into the redzone on their opening drive, but senior quarterback Cade Garcia — who also threw the interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Slow stats aren’t out of the ordinary now for the Eagles, who’ve yet to score in the first quarter through three games. Janus said patience was key in the Eagles recovery to comeback from two scores down to lead 21-14 at halftime.

“We talked all week to the offense about patience and discipline,” Janus said. “That’s what they did. We drove the ball down the field but kept shooting ourselves in the foot on bad decisions. It wasn’t like we were getting our butts kicked and couldn’t do anything, we just needed to finish and make the right reads and right decisions…Our kids were locked in the whole time.”

Garcia rebounded from two brutal interceptions on his first two drives, finishing with 218 passing yards and a touchdown. His co-starter, sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand, did his damage on the ground with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“We had some picks and bad decisions at quarterback, but they both came back and made huge plays,” Janus said.

After the Warriors tied the game out of halftime, UWL held Wayne State off the scoreboard by blocking two field goals, getting an interception from junior cornerback Charlie Kramer and a sack by junior defensive linemen Jack Kelly to force a punt.

The rushing attack of redshirt junior running back Kendall Williams and redshirt sophomore running back Myren Harris was neutralized as the Warriors averaged only 3.3 rushing yards per attempt and were held to under 100 yards on the ground.

“They made it hard to call a game plan we were going to be able to deal with so our kids had to adjust and call it off personnel,” Janus said. “They did a great job of sticking with it and knowing there’s a big play here and to come back and get a stop on third down and block a field goal. It’s little plays like that that add up.”

The Eagles got their first real taste of a four-quarter game after two blowouts, and it tasted ever so sweet with an upset victory. Now, UWL looks for ways to grow from it and set themselves up to be WIAC championship contenders.

“There’s a lot of lessons we learned from this game,” Janus said. “Now we go into the most difficult part of our schedule with conference play. We’re going to build from this and learn from this and see how momentum goes in games like this.”

THREE AND OUT

Quam makes an impact

Sophomore linebacker and former Holmen football player Adam Quam may have been the difference in UWL’s win Saturday by blocking two field goal attempts in the third quarter to keep the game tied.

On top of the special teams plays, Quam filled in for an injured Riley Christensen in the second half and finished with five tackles. The former Holmen Viking transferred to UWL this past season, which Janus said was a massive get.

“Just really happy to have him here,” Janus said. “He’s a kid I recruited really, really hard out of high school and always wanted here. To see him come out and have success is pretty special. He was pretty emotional, pretty juiced up to get the opportunity and we’re really happy to have him.”

Shultz answers the call

It wasn’t just Quam making an impact off the bench. Senior tight end Will Josten exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury, leaving sophomore Dustin Schultz as the primary tight end. Schultz had a 41-yard touchdown catch and run while finishing with a team-high four receptions and 67 yards.

Junior wide receiver Jack Studer and sophomore wide receiver Ryan Bartol also had touchdown receptions for the Eagles. Bartol’s go-ahead score in the fourth quarter was his first reception of the season. Studer has seven receptions this season, four of which were for touchdowns.

Hanging tough

The Eagles defense spent most of the third quarter on the field en route to finally shutting down the hosting Warriors. In three combined drives, Wayne State had 9:01 time of possession in the third but only came up with seven points.

UWL led in time of possession overall at 37:29, including the entire final six minutes behind a pair of third down conversions by Helterbrand.