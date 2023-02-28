UW-La Crosse senior wing Ethan Anderson will end his collegiate career as a four-time All-WIAC player and now the winner of the WIAC Max Sprager Scholar-Athlete Award.

Anderson, a Black River Falls grad, has maintained a 3.73 GPA and has been a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. Anderson is a financial major with minors in accounting and economics. He's the ninth UWL athlete to receive the Max Sprager award.

Anderson is a three-year team captain and was named to the All-WIAC first-team for the fourth time in his career, averaging 11.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He ends his career high on many of UWL's career records, including fifth in points (1,548) and sixth in free-throw percentage (86.2).

Senior forward Austin Westra was also named to the 2022-23 All-WIAC first team, averaging 15.2 ppg and 5.8 rpg. He was also in the WIAC top-seven in six different statistical categories.

Senior guard Craig Steele earned an All-WIAC honorable mention to close out his career with the Eagles. Steele averaged 10.1 ppg this season.

Steele shot 41.6% from the 3-point line for his career, the 11th best mark in program history. He started all 26 games this season and made at least one 3-pointer in 23 games.

Junior guard Will Fuhrmann was named to the All-WIAC defensive first-team. Fuhrmann shot 51.1% from the field, 50% from the 3-point line and had 21 steals this season.

The Eagles (19-7, 10-4) lost to UW-Whitewater 72-68 in the WIAC semifinals at home Friday. They were not selected for the NCAA Division III Tournament.