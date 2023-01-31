UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Anderson pushing himself through injuries

When the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team tipped off on Jan. 25 against UW-Whitewater at Mitchell Hall, it was the first time in 83 games that senior guard Ethan Anderson wasn’t in the starting five for the Eagles.

Anderson’s not quite scoring at the same rate he was last year when he averaged 19 points per game, but he’s far from slumping. The game prior he had seven points, five rebounds and a game-clinching block against UW-Eau Claire.

Just over three minutes into the game, Anderson checked in with his left thumb and wrist taped up. He played 28 minutes and scored four points with a torn tendon in his thumb.

The Eagles (15-5 overall, 6-3 WIAC) lost that night to UW-Whitewater 74-71. At some point during the game, Anderson thinks he tore a ligament in his right elbow. Now, Anderson tapes up his elbow in order to play.

But that’s just what meets the eye.

Anderson said he’s dealt with extra bone growth on his femur his whole life but it’s never bothered him extensively.

“Over time, that kind of just chips away at the cartilage and labrum in my hips,” Anderson said. “It hasn’t really bothered me until this year, and then it kind of got worse and worse.”

Anderson is playing with a torn labrum in his hip from the constant impact of the growth on his cartilage. And yet, there’s no doubt in his mind that he’s going to try and play every game the Eagles have left. All the games he has left.

“It’s my last year in school eligibility-wise and this program has meant so much to me,” Anderson said. “It has given me so much. My teammates have given me so much. They care about me and I care about them. It’s important for me to be out there supporting them as much as I can while I’m still in a jersey and contribute the best way I can, whether that’s on the court or on the sidelines.”

“I’ll have time after the year to worry about my health and everything will work out. Just fighting through to be with my guys and the coaching staff is the most important thing for me.”

UW-L coach Kent Dernbach couldn’t think of a bigger motivating factor for his team as they try to find some consistency over the final month of the regular season.

“That’s what’s so special about this league, this division and basketball in general,” Dernbach said. “How do you not get behind a guy like that? Ethan could have graduated last year and he’s just battling through injuries and playing a different role than he has his entire life. That’s inspirational and we need to be able to get behind him to play even harder and have his back.”

However, as the adjustment in the rotation against UW-Whitewater suggests, it’s not like nothing has changed. The most experienced Eagles player in the final days of his collegiate career has to make wholesale adjustments to find ways to contribute. With a week off before their next game against UW-Platteville on Wednesday, there’s a slim margin of time for him to figure it out.

Before any of that can happen, Anderson’s whole approach to practice and game prep has had to change.

“A lot of time in the training room trying to manage pain and loosen up,” Anderson said. “I have my routine that I go through. I try not to make it too extensive, but it’s enough to where I’m safe when I’m out there playing.”

“That’s been an adjustment to where I can’t practice fully every day. Getting ready mentally is much more important now with just scouting and making sure I get other guys ready.”

Anderson’s approach to the game had to change very quickly. After leading the team in scoring the past three seasons, the senior is trying to find ways to set up his teammates to be successful, even if it means he has to do it from the sidelines more than ever.

“I’m focused on just being a really good teammate,” Anderson said. “Rebounding, setting screens, getting other guys open with cuts. When an open shot presents itself, knock it down. I’m just doing the little things out there and supporting them as much as I can when I’m not on the floor.”

Thankfully for the Eagles, there’s another clear scoring option in senior forward Austin Westra, who had a season-high 27 points against the Warhawks and averages 15.3 ppg this season. Sophomore guard Torin Hannah, who moved into the starting lineup last week for Anderson, is shooting 51.5% from the field and averaging 7.1 ppg.

“We’re such a tight knit group and deep group, skill wise and competitively, that guys have been able to step up,” Anderson said.

While the lineup and Anderson’s play may change, he said nothing has changed about what they can accomplish. The Eagles defeated Heidelberg in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship last season, the first NCAA tournament victory in school history. After a second round elimination, now they seek more history by reaching the third round and beyond.

“It’s all about winning,” Anderson said. “We have an opportunity for the last five regular season games and the conference tournament to get to where we want to be. If we get a shot at the NCAA tournament down the line, this group is really special. Nothing has changed as far as that goes.”

Dernbach himself is doing what he can to fire up his team for the final five games of the regular season, reminding his team just how games are a rare commodity. It also puts into perspective why Anderson decided to play on through injury upon injury upon injury.

“When you have the opportunity to put on a sports jacket and play a game, it’s special and it has to mean something,” Dernbach said. “It can’t feel like a practice or a normal day. It needs to feel like it’s something special because you’re only getting 25 of them out of 365 days. After four years, it’s gone. That’s where the passion comes from.”