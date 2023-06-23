JT Gritzmacher’s coaching career has been defined by his grind.

Gritzmacher coached NJCAA’s Division II Bryant & Stratton College men’s basketball team to a 26 wins last season while having his hand in “literally every facet of the program,” including academics, film study, recruiting and general upkeep of facilities.

“Every role I’ve had is me just trying to be a servant leader,” Gritzmacher said. “I try to stay humble and never have a job above me or below me.”

“Sometimes as a junior college coach, it’s different because it’s a two-year school and not a lot of people know about it. The best coaches I’ve been around have been at the junior college level.”

Gritzmacher is a junior college coach no more, taking on the role of UW-La Crosse men’s basketball coach Thursday to follow the departed Kent Dernbach.

Gritzmacher’s coaching career started as a student assistant at UW-Whitewater in 2009. He eventually transferred to UW-Whitewater, but he expanded beyond one title. Gritzmacher worked in AAU leagues and youth camps in an effort to build his network.

After graduating in 2013 after the Warhawks won the NCAA Division III title, UW-Milwaukee was the first stop in Gritzmacher’s journey around Wisconsin colleges.

His coaching resume includes a grad assistant role at Longwood University in Virginia and assistant jobs Southeastern Community College in Iowa, but the majority of his career has been spent in his home state of Wisconsin and has spanned just about every level of the collegiate game.

Gritzmacher took Bryant & Stratton, a Milwaukee school with less than 1,000 undergraduates, to an NJCAA regional championship game last season. He’s also worked at camps for the Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles.

“It was never something where I was really trying to stay around Wisconsin,” Gritzmacher said. “I was just blessed and fortunate to have a lot of jobs in Wisconsin and a lot of it just comes from different networks and people that I knew. Luckily, they were all Wisconsin people.”

“Doing those things at every level has prepared me for this because it hasn’t changed who I am. The coaches I’ve had with me are kind of the same way, that’s just how we do leadership.”

His coaching career had yet to take him to La Crosse, but he still has connections to UW-L from prior visits with friends. The city and campus life led him to describe it as a “dream job” in a UW-L Athletics press release on Thursday.

“As I interviewed for this job, I knew it’d be a place I’d love to live in and I knew if you brought a recruit to this campus it would be hard for them to say no,” Gritzmacher said. “Without the athletics part, just the school, the city, the campus. That’s what intrigued me. I always wanted to go somewhere that without talking about basketball or athletics, that it’d be a place kids want to go.”

Gritzmacher brings a reputation for building strong defenses with his team ranking 15th in points allowed in all of NJCAA Division II last season. UW-L had the second-best WIAC defense in 2022-23, allowing 65.8 points per game.

UW-L’s offense was second-best in the WIAC in offense as well at 74.5 ppg, but they will lose their top three scorers from last year. Junior guard Will Fuhrmann is the Eagles leading returning scorer at 7.3 ppg.

“Being the toughest and hardest playing team on the court is something I preach a lot,” Gritzmacher said. “I think that starts at the defensive end of the floor. Everything we do, we’ll talk defense first. On the offensive side, we want to play fast, play with pace and get a lot of possessions.”

“Something we say to make it simple is on offense you want to space the floor. On defense, you want to shrink it.”

Whatever the Eagles decide to put on the court come the fall, Gritzmacher wants it to represent the program and community strongly. The Eagles new head coach hopes to carry that same ambition off the court as well.

“I’m excited to get to La Crosse and put a product on the floor that, as a fan of UW-L and the area, you’re going to have a lot of pride in that program,” Gritzmacher said. "We want to make it a place where you'll see our players in the community and we'll get a lot of people to games. We're trying to build something where there's a lot of pride in this program, community and the city of La Crosse."