UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles hold on to beat Blue Devils

MENOMONIE, Wis. — UW-Stout put the heat on the 15th-ranked UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team late Wednesday.

After trailing by as many as 20, a 3-pointer by UW-Stout’s Jackson Noll with just over a minute to play made it a three-point game. The two remaining shots from the Blue Devils, including a 3-pointer from Carson Moe with two seconds remaining, were misses that allowed the Eagles to hold on 71-68.

Senior guard Ethan Anderson led his team with 16 points. Brody Fox led UW-Stout’s comeback hopes with 22 points, including making all but one of 10 free throw attempts.

The Eagles (12-3, 3-1) dominated the first half, leading at halftime 44-30 behind 11 points from junior guard Will Fuhrmann.

What helped the Blue Devils (4-10, 1-3) cut into the lead was 20 free throw attempts — of which they made 16 — off 13 personal fouls from the Eagles. UW-Stout went over six minutes without a field goal, but free throws alone led them to a 10-4 run.

Senior forward Austin Westra had 14 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Craig Steele had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

UWL will play their first home WIAC game in 10 days on Saturday when they host UW-Oshkosh, who they share the conference lead with. Tip-off at Mitchell Hall is scheduled for 5 p.m.