The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team scratched and clawed their way out of a double-digit first half deficit to be within striking distance of UW-Whitewater.

UWL tried but couldn’t finish the Warhawks in a 72-68 WIAC semifinal loss at Mitchell Hall on Friday, leaving their NCAA Division III Tournament fate up to the bracket selection committee.

The field of tournament teams will be released on Monday. Everything between the final horn Friday and then will be difficult for the Eagles (19-7) and coach Kent Bernbach.

“It’s miserable when other people control your own destiny,” Dernbach said. “At the same time, there’s a whole lot of pride that we’re in the conversation to have an emotion come bracket Monday. There’s a lot of teams in the country and our league that won’t have an emotion because they aren’t in the conversation for it.”

The Warhawks (20-7) made seven 3-pointers in the first half and at one point led 24-10 before the Eagles narrowed the lead to just five at halftime. In the second half, UW-Whitewater never made another 3-pointer. Instead, they attacked the basket and went 17-for-19 at the free-throw line.

“Our game plan for this game and every game is to protect our shell and make teams consistently take contested 3’s,” Dernbach said. “They did that early on, but we maintained that and eventually the percentages evened out. Unfortunately, in the second half they were able to get some buckets inside.”

“We just didn’t handle the ball well enough to protect our shell. Overall, the guys did a great job protecting our shell, but you have to do that for 40 minutes. Our energy and effort were certainly there, but in these games it comes down to execution. Whitewater, to their credit, did a better job executing down the stretch.”

The Eagles got as close as two points of the lead in the final eight seconds. That’s when Delvin Barnstable was fouled and sent to the free-throw line late for four points that put the Warhawks over the top.

Barnstable finished with a game-high 22 points while playing the full 40 minutes. Freshman forward JJ Paider stepped up for the Eagles with team-best performances in scoring (15), rebounds (7) and steals (3).

20 at-large bids are open to non-conference champions for the tournament. UWL will be on the bubble to get in for a fifth-straight season, including making and winning a game in the tournament last season. The first round victory was UWL’s first NCAA Division 3 tournament win in program history.

Dernbach said the senior class of Craig Steele, Ethan Anderson, Austin Westra, Henry Noone and Joey Platz that have been with the program for five years have changed the culture around UWL.

“They never should hang their heads,” Dernbach said. “What they’ve given this program, the best five-year run in the history of UWL men’s basketball, is special. Will they get to play on? I don’t know. But in my heart, it tells me they deserve it and I hope they get the opportunity because they won’t take it for granted.”

Of UWL’s seven losses this year, Friday’s was the fourth by four points or less. Dernbach said his team’s perseverance through injuries and those difficult losses, is what has them in position to earn an at-large bid for the tournament.

“When you have the young men in that program that’s about the team before themselves and you play hard, you’re going to give yourselves a chance to be in every single game,” Dernbach said. “Thanks to their resiliency and ability to fight through injuries and all that comes from a season in five months, we’ve put ourselves in that position.”

UW-Whitewater will play one-seed UW-Oshkosh on Sunday for the WIAC Championship with the winner getting an automatic national tournament bid.