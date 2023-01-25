UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Loss to UW-Whitewater ends Eagles up-and-down month

The month of January has proven to be a stress test for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team, all culminating Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall.

There were a combined 11 second half lead changes or ties with little breathing room for the majority of the final 20 minutes of action between the 20th-ranked Eagles and UW-Whitewater.

The Eagles got the final possession, trailing by three with six seconds left. They weren’t able to get off a clean shot before the buzzer, finishing the game with UW-Whitewater victorious 74-71.

Eagles coach Kent Dernbach pointed to defense down the stretch where UWL failed to get a stop over the last nine Warhawks possessions, putting Whitewater ahead by as many as six in the closing minutes.

“It’s possession-by-possession games,” Dernbach said. “It comes down to one or two plays that can be the difference. For us, we didn’t get a stop in our last nine possessions. When you do that, chances certainly don't favor you to win close games.”

With the Wednesday loss, the Eagles (15-5, 6-3) end their January slate having gone 4-3 over seven contests during the month, all against WIAC opponents. Their last five games have all been decided by six points or fewer with half of their 20 game schedule being decided by the same margin.

“It’s what you expect when you play a great schedule,” Dernbach said. “This is a premier Division 3 league in the country and every night you’re going to have to battle. That’s what we had tonight. Two teams that know each other now 20 games in. We know what they want to do and they know what we want to do and tonight they executed their plan more efficiently.”

UWL is 6-4 in games decided by six or less. In games decided by three or less, which includes three of their January games, they’re 3-2.

Four players for the Warhawks (14-6, 5-4) ended with double-figure points on Wednesday, led by freshman guard Miles Barnstable with 25 points and a perfect 12-for-12 night at the free throw line. Junior forward Trevon Chislom had 18, sophomore guard Jameer Barker added 14 and sophomore forward Carter Capstran finished with 11.

Senior forward Austin Westra had a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds in the first game of the season with senior guard Ethan Anderson out of the starting lineup.

Anderson provided four points and four rebounds off the bench as he battled a list of nagging injuries, including two torn hip labrums, a torn tendon in his thumb and an elbow injury he acquired during his 28 minutes of playing Wednesday.

“He’s had to change his game from a guy who can go out and get 20 points at will to a guy that has to be a defender and rebounder and screener,” Dernbach said. “That’s essentially what he’s going to have to do the rest of this season, which is essentially the rest of his career.”

With a potential shuffling of the line up due to injuries, the days and games until the WIAC tournament continue to wind down. Over five more regular season games, Dernbach is searching for team trust with the opening round of the conference tournament set to start on Feb. 20.

“We have to continue to trust one another,” Dernbach said. “We have a lot of good basketball players that can play. We have to be totally committed to trusting each other offensively and defensively. We have to know what we do well and what our inefficiencies are. If we can do that, we can be pretty special.”

Dernbach pointed to one stat that shows how special this team already is. While the Eagles are 3-5 now at Mitchell Hall, they remain the only team in the WIAC without a road or neutral site loss with a combined 12-0 record outside of La Crosse.

The Eagles look to start February with another one of those road wins against UW-Platteville next Wednesday.