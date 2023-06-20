The UW-La Crosse athletic department announced on Tuesday that Moran Lonning will take over its women's basketball program.

Lonning, who was born in La Crosse, spent last season coaching the Central College (Iowa) women to a 8-17 overall record and seventh place in the American Rivers Conference at 5-11.

Diresctor of Athletics Kim Blum chose Lonning to replace previous coach Karen Middleton, who left the team after last season to join the staff at Division I Duke University.

Middleton's teams won 111 games and lost 58 after she took over the program in 2016.

Lonning's father Greg coached the UW-L wrestling team from 1992-98, and her brother Connor -- an Aquinas High School graduate -- ran for the Eagles' cross country and track and field teams.

Lonning's coaching history includes a stop at Simpson (Iowa), where she served as assistant coach, coordinated recruiting, ran social media accounts and created and instructed basketball camps.

Lonning played briefly at Northern Iowa and concluded her playing career at Luther College (Iowa), where she was the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's most valuable player two times and an All-American honorable mention selection by D3hoops.com and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

She takes over a team that was 19-7 overall and 8-6 in the WIAC last season.

Junior Lauryn Milne is the top player eligible to return from last season. She averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Paige Schumann, who will be a senior guard, averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in addition to making 23 3-pointers.