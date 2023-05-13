WHITEWATER, Wis. — Sophomore shortstop Kyra Lard came up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth Saturday against UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC Softball Championship Game needing her first hit.

Lard singled to the second baseman with a full-count and two outs, scoring senior outfielder Mariah Wick from third and making the UW-La Crosse softball team the 2023 WIAC Champions in a 2-1 win over the Pointers.

It’s the Eagles (28-13) fourth WIAC tournament title and first since 2019.

Junior pitcher Elise Weinzierl pitched all nine innings for UWL, striking out six batters and not allowing an earned run. The only UW-Stevens Point run came in the third inning on a fielding error.

UWL had only three hits entering the sixth inning, but a triple by junior third baseman Jordyn McCormack put her in position to score off a flyout by junior catcher Anna Jensen to tie the game with one out in the sixth.

Weinzierl sat down eight batters in a row before UW-Stevens Point put a runner aboard in the top of the ninth. A fielder’s choice and a ground ball put the game back in control of the Eagles.

Sophomore infielder Maddie O’Brien singled to lead off the ninth. Wick had a single of her own before fellow senior outfielder Megan Scheidt drew a walk.

After a pinch runner for O’Brien was out at first, Lard singled to first and secured UWL the title.

With the tournament win, UWL also earns an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.