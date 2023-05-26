Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pittsford, N.Y. — Senior Skye Digman continued to build her legacy on the UW-La Crosse track and field team, capturing an NCAA Division III championship in the shot put on Friday.

Digman’s launch of 49 feet and 9 inches gave UWL their fifth shot put championship in program history and first since Kim Dankemeyer in 1995. Digman now has two national titles after winning the discus throw last season.

While Digman adds an eighth All-American honor to her resume, freshman Araceli De Leo Lopez earned her first. Lopez tied for eighth in the pole vault (12-5.5).

Senior Emma Lawrence was among the three members of the women’s team to qualify for finals on Friday, making the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.75 seconds. Freshman Lauren Jarrett advanced with the fastest 100 time (11.60) and junior Maddie Hannah advanced in the 800 (2:09.93).

Sophomore Sam Blaskowski had the fastest men’s 100 preliminary time (10.28) and freshman Cael Schoemann qualified for the 800 (1:49.40).

The Eagles women’s team sit third in the team standings with 17.5 points, trailing only Ithaca College with 25 and Tufts University with 18. The men’s team sits tied for ninth in the team standings at 10 points with UW-Eau Claire leading with 31.