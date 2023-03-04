WAVERLY, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse women’s track and field team took home three individual titles at the Wartburg (Iowa) Final Qualifier on Saturday before the NCAA Division III championships next weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

Senior Emma Lawrence won the 60-meter hurdles with a school record time of 8.4 seconds, breaking her own record of 8.5 set earlier this season.

Senior Skye Digman won both the shot put (47 feet and 1/4 inch) and the weight toss (59 feet and 11-and-3/4 inches) while the 4x400 relay of Lawrence, Mara Schroeder, Melanie Kunze and Emily Dawidowich won with a time of 3:48.86.

UWL’s men’s team had a pair of individual champions, Spencer Reichart won the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.84 seconds while JT Zell won the pole vault with a final vault of 15 feet and 7-and-a-1/4 inches. Logan Larson finished second behind Zell.

The Eagles men’s team also competed in the Ripon Qualifier in Ripon, Wisconsin. UWL had four of the top-five finishers in the long jump, led by senior Cameron Sorenson with a leap of 23 feet and two inches. The Eagles had four of the top-five in the triple jump as well with sophomore William Cady placing second with a leap of 46 feet and 7 inches.