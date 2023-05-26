Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pittsford, N.Y. — The UW-La Crosse track and field team has already made a splash at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships, setting a men’s 400-meter relay DIII record on Thursday.

Freshman Ryder Smith, senior Spencer Reichart, sophomore Luke Schroeder and sophomore Sam Blaskowski set a time of 39.86 seconds in the preliminary round, breaking a division record set in 2006 by New Jersey City University.

Blaskowski and junior Ethan Gregg earned All-American honors. Blaskowski collected his fifth career outdoor All-American honor by finishing seventh in the long jump at 23 feet 10 inches. Gregg finished runner up in the 10,000 (28:55.46) to be named an All-American.

Blaskowski qualified for the 200 final on Saturday with a time of 20.95, the second fastest round of preliminaries. Sophomore Adam Loenser qualified for the 3000 steeplechase with the best preliminary time of 8:50.68, a new school record.

Senior Skye Digman earned her seventh career All-American with a third-place finish in the women’s discus throw (159-8). It’s her second straight top-three national finish after winning the title in 2022.

Earning her first All-American was freshman Ainsley Hansen in the high jump, finishing eighth at 5 feet 5 1/4 inches.

Sophomore Bella Seitz, freshman Lauren Jarrett, senior Emma Lawrence and sophomore Emily Dawidowich qualified for the 400 relay (46.23). Dawidowich, sophomore Lilly Halvorson, junior Amber Johnson and freshman Morgan Jennings qualified for the 1600 relay (3:47.6). Both finals are set for Saturday.

Lawrence’s 59.03 in the 400 hurdles broke a school record she set last week and qualified her for the finals. Meanwhile, Jarrett moved on in the 200 (24.09) while two Eagles qualified for the 3000 steeplechase in senior Emma Malooly (10:32.86) and junior Maddy Vantassel (10:41.71).