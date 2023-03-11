BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UW-La Crosse indoor track and field team will be coming home with not one, but two national championship trophies.

The men’s and women’s teams both won the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in the same season for the first time in school history on Saturday in Birmingham.

The men’s team narrowly held off MIT with 35 team points to second-place’s 34.5, claiming their 19th national title and first since 2017 when they tied with North Central (Ill.). The women’s team finished with 59.5 team points, beating out Washington University for their second title and first since 2015.

Two UWL runners brought in 10 team points with individual championships. Sophomore Sam Blaskowski won the 60-meter dash finals with a time of 6.71 seconds while junior Ethan Gregg won the 3000-meter run at 8:01.23.

Blaskowski also brought in a second-place finish in the 200 dash with a time of 21.16. Gregg finished third (13:53.93) in the 5000 run.

For the women’s team, senior Skye Digman became a national champion in the weight toss competition. Digman’s throw of 19.19 meters earned her the title and her team 10 points, along with five in the shot put (14.59 meters) for a fourth-place finish.

The Eagles best competition was the high jump, picking up 11.5 team points with a pair of top-four finishes. Freshman Ainsley Hansen took second with a 1.72 meter leap while sophomore Macie Todd finished fourth with a best jump of 1.66 meter.

Senior Emma Lawrence picked up a total of 14 team points for UWL, finishing second in the 200-meter (24.44) and 60-meter hurdles (8.53).