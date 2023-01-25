UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles blown out on road by UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A huge first quarter by the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team was just the start of a 66-36 win over UW-La Crosse on Wednesday.

A 22-6 opening period put the Warhawks (15-5, 6-3) well ahead of the Eagles (15-5, 4-5) thanks to five steals and 20 points off turnovers. UWL failed to score more than 10 points in any of the remaining three quarters, posting a season low in scoring.

Sophomore guard Lauryn Milne and senior forward Alana Gilles each ended with nine points, tying for team’s best scorer.

Senior forward Kyah Steiner had seven rebounds but finished with only two points after shooting one-for-nine from the field. As a team, UWL shot 27.3% from the field.

UW-Whitewater was led by Maggie Trautsch with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Kacie Carollo had 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles will have a week to regroup before hosting UW-Platteville next Wednesday at Mitchell Hall.