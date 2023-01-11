UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles continue streak, hand UW-Stout first WIAC loss

The second half of their game against UW-Stout on Wednesday might have been the best half the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has played this season.

It started with the Eagles making their first seven shots out of halftime and ended with them holding the Blue Devils to 4-for-14 shooting in the fourth quarter on their way to a 72-54 win.

The Eagles (14-2, 3-2) have now won six in a row after dropping their first two WIAC games in December. UWL’s defense — which holds opponents to a conference best 49.9 points per game — was key in handing the Blue Devils their first conference loss.

“Really proud of the effort we put in from a defensive and rebounding standpoint,” Middleton said. “They’re leading the conference in scoring and rebounding and I think we did a great job of just following the game plan, getting in a great position on defense and being unselfish. With good defense, we’re able to transition a little bit and get some good looks on the other end and play some really unselfish basketball. Could not be more proud.”

UWL senior forward Kyah Steiner had 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Her fellow senior forward Carly Coulthart had 14 points.

The unselfish nature of the Eagles is what Middleton considers one of the strong points of her team, who’s only losses this season have been to a then ninth-ranked UW-Whitewater team and a then 12th-ranked UW-Eau Claire team.

“Every game is a learning opportunity,” Middleton said. “The Eau Claire and Whitewater games, they’re two of the best teams in the conference. We’re working to improve to be able to compete and put ourselves in a great position when the season’s over. I think our players do a good job of listening and learning from wins and losses.”

“Taking what we can to improve is a process. We’re not going to be the same team in November that we are now and we’re not going to be the same team we are now in February. We’re still a work in progress but it’s such an awesome group. They’re hungry and humble and working really hard to be the best they can be.”

A prime example can be found in senior forward Alana Gilles and junior center Gabby Ritchie. After starting the first 10 games of the season, Ritchie came down with an illness that thrusted Gilles into the starting lineup. Gilles has started ever since as a key rebounder and defensive piece while Ritchie comes off the bench as a great scoring option.

Against UW-Stout, Gilles finished with six points and four rebounds. Ritchie provided 13 points off the bench.

“I think we all just push each other and support each other a lot,” Gilles said. “I think whether I’m in the starting lineup or not, we’re going to be there for eachother and push each other to win as a team.”

“They both have the ability to start,” Middleton said. “We have a ton of girls who have the ability to start. I think we’re in a great place from a chemistry and culture standpoint that they don’t get caught up in that. They just want to go play and help our team in any way we can. This is a big win for us and I’m really proud of everybody.”

A 3-pointer by junior guard Alivia Arnebeck before the buzzer put UWL ahead 15-14 at the end of the first quarter. A cold second quarter shooting from beyond the arc for the Blue Devils (12-4, 4-1) had them trailing 33-28 at halftime.

The Eagles started the second half with a 17-2 run over the first five minutes and 20 seconds of the third. Steiner had six points over the run while Coulthart made three 3-pointers. The lead grew to 15 by the end of the quarter.

With only a handful of free throws chipping into the deficit, the Blue Devils missed their first nine shots of the fourth quarter. The skid was ended on a 3-point basket by Allison Letcher.

UW-Stout sophomore guard Raegan Sorensen led the team with nine points. Onalaska grad and Blue Devils junior guard Lauren Arenz had three.

The Eagles visit UW-Oshkosh at 3 p.m. Saturday.