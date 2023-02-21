OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team saw their season come to an end Tuesday night in the first round of the WIAC tournament, losing to UW-Oshkosh 57-54 at the Kolf Sports Center.

Free throws by Oshkosh’s Kayce Vaile with six minutes and four seconds to go in the fourth gave the Titans (19-7, 8-6) the lead for good.

The Eagles (19-7, 8-6) led at halftime 29-24 after holding the Titans to five points and one field goal in the second quarter. After halftime, UW-Oshkosh went 10-for-24 from the field and went 11-for-13 at the free-throw line to help top UWL.

Vaile was perfect on eight free-throw attempts, finishing with a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds.

UWL senior forward Alana Gilles led the Eagles with 12 points, never missing a shot from the field and free throw line. The team as a whole, however, only managed to make 35.% of their field goals and went 4-for-20 from the 3-point line.

Junior guard Paige Schumann and senior forward Kyah Steiner each played all but two minutes of the game. Schumann had nine points while Steiner had eight.

The Eagles improved their record by five games this season, matching the second-best win total UWL has had in seven years under coach Karen Middleton.