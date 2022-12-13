UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Eagles pass test from Carleton College

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team had 10 days to digest their loss to UW-Eau Claire and when it came time to flush it Tuesday night against Carleton College (Minn.), they succeeded.

The Eagles (9-2) beat the Knights 58-47 at Mitchell Hall in their final home game until Jan. 7 despite shooting just 35.5% from the field. UWL made up for it on the defensive end, keeping their opposition to just 29.8% shooting.

Sophomore guard Lauryn Milne led UWL in scoring with 12 points as the only Eagles player to make at least half her shots, going 4-for-8 from the field.

Senior forward Alana Gillies started for the first time in the 2022-2023 season and rewarded coach Karen Middleton with a double-double on 10 points and 10 rebounds. Another senior forward, Kyah Steiner, came up a rebound shy of a double-double in her 11-point performance.

The leading scorer for the contest was Carleton senior guard Aiana Whitfield with 18.

The Eagles are now off another two weeks until the Chapman University Winter Classic in Orange, California. UWL faces the hosting Chapman on Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. before returning the next day against the University of Redlands (Cali.) at 4 p.m.