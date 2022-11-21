UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Steiner records double-double in home win

The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team held Concordia Chicago to just 27.4% shooting from the field in a blowout 75-52 victory Monday night at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles (6-0) were led by senior forward Kyah Steiner’s double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, helping limit second chance points for the Cougars to just two while UWL had 21.

Steiner added three blocks, bringing her season total to just one shy of her season mark last season (13 in 15 games) with 12.

Senior forward Alana Gilles again led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting off the bench. Gilles leads the Eagles in scoring average at 9.5. Jaylene Wade and Katherine Benes each had 13 points for the Cougars.

The Eagles enter their home tournament — the Gundersen Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic starting Friday — undefeated. UWL will play UW-Superior at 3 p.m. Friday and MSOE at 3 p.m. Saturday.