UW-La Crosse women's soccer: Eagles travel east for next round of playoffs

The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team has become familiar with the third round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, but this weekend it enters uncharted territory with a familiar atmosphere.

“When you’re going to the beach, you think you’re getting 75 and sunny,” coach Jason Murphy said. “I don’t think that’s going to be the case. Maybe 40s and 50s with blowing winds. I doubt they’ll get snow, but we’re looking forward to managing that. We’re the northernmost team in the group, so if we’re not ready for it who is?”

UW-L had a successful weekend as the home team for the first two rounds, but now the Eagles (21-1-1) will fly over 1,000 miles to Newport News, Virginia for what’s technically a neutral-site game against Virginia Wesleyan, which has its campus just 12 miles away, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re excited about it,” Murphy said. “We’re excited to get on a flight to go play different teams that we normally wouldn’t see in the second weekend of the tournament. We’re in the Sweet 16 and we know it’s going to be a huge challenge and we’re kind of looking forward to it.”

Among the Eagles' wins this past weekend were a second-round victory over Illinois Wesleyan 1-0, avenging their one loss of the season from a road game on Sept. 11. The Eagles have since won 14 straight, including the WIAC tournament and their first-round game against Greenville.

“I thought we played well in some phases (against Illinois Wesleyan in September) but not great in the finishing and final third phase,” Murphy said. “We did a better job in the final third and were more organized (the second time). Truth be told, I thought we actually defended a little better the first time than the second, at least down the stretch, but credit to our kids. It shows the growth and improvement we’ve been able to have this year.”

The lone goal of the Illinois Wesleyan game came in the second minute from junior forward Ainsley Allan, who grew her career-high season total to 15 goals. The Lake Forest, Illinois native is two shy of tying Jenny Gutierrez’s 1997 season total of 17.

“I couldn’t say enough good things about what Ainsley is doing this year,” Murphy said. “She’s always had the knack and ability to play. This year she just really picked up goal scoring prowess and her ability to finish chances to make us really dangerous. We’ve got a lot of options and it’s nice to get her rolling because it opens up options for other players.”

The Marlins (17-2-3) made it to the ODAC championship game before losing on penalty kicks to Lynchburg. First-year forward Shyenne Diaz leads the team with 12 goals while junior goalkeeper Rachel Quigley has only allowed nine goals this season. Sophomore forward Alexis Miller leads the team in assists with eight while adding seven goals.

“They’re super organized,” Murphy said. “They’ve got three or four really dynamic players that are going to create a lot of headaches for us. We have to keep organized. We have to be comfortable on the ball, keep the ball and be very smart in terms of timeliness of turnovers and where we give it away in spaces.”