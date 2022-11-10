UW-La Crosse wrestling: Eagles open dual schedule with dominant conference win

The UW-La Crosse wrestling team opened their dual season Thursday with a dominant WIAC win over UW-Oshkosh 43-3.

The defending conference champion Eagles only gave up one contest on the night while collecting five bonus point wins.

The Titans only win of the night came early at 133 pounds on a decision. Senior Denis Murphy defeated sophomore Cael Weinzweig 11-4, tying the team score after the Eagles opened with a win at 125 by senior Brandon Murphy.

Sophomore Sam Lorenz picked up a pinfall at 2:13 over freshman Chandler Curtis at 141 to take the lead for good. Junior Nolan Paar had UWL’s only other pinfall win at 184 pounds, beating sophomore Zak Price in just 1:17.

Sophomore Tyler Goeble and junior Kaleb O’Rilley at 149 and 165 respectively each won by major decision. At 157, junior Nolan Hertel won over Cody Welker by technical fall with a final score of 21-6.

The Eagles open their home schedule next Thursday in a non-conference dual against Stevens Institute of Technology from New Jersey.