The UW-La Crosse wrestling team will send seven wrestlers to the NCAA Division III Championships in Roanoke, Virginia on Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles (13-3) won the WIAC on Feb. 11 and took second in the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regionals on Feb. 25. Four are making their first ever NCAA tournament appearance while three are returning for the second-year in a row.

Senior 174-pounder Seth Brossard (24-2) is among those returning to the national championships after a seventh-place finish last year that earned him NCAA All-American honors. Brossard, who went 8-0 through the WIAC and Upper Midwest regional, is a third seed in his weight class with Raymond Arebalo of Wabash College in the first round.

Along with Brossard, senior Brandon Murphy (12-12, 125) and junior Nolan Hertel (32-2, 157) each return to the tournament after appearances in 2022. Murphy finished second in the WIAC tournament and third in the regional round. He will face sixth-seeded University of Southern Maine’s Jake Craig in the first round Friday.

Hertel won the 157 regional title and will return to the championship after a fifth-place finish last season. Hertel earned a second seed and will face Matthew Sacco of the College of New Jersey in Friday’s first round.

Sophomore Noah Leisgang (23-2) also won both the WIAC 165 and regional 165 titles over the past month, going 7-0 over that stretch. Leisgang earned the third-seed and will face Loras College’s Gabe Fiser on Friday in his first NCAA tournament.

Sophomore Tyler Goebel (29-7, 149), like Murphy, also took second in his WIAC tournament and secured third in the NCAA regionals with a 4-1 record. Goebel’s first tournament run starts Friday against Hai Siu of Averett University.

Senior and Holmen High School graduate Kalyn Jahn (19-8, 184) will face Blake Williams of Adrian College in the first round. Jahn took third in both the WIAC and regional tournaments.

At heavyweight, sophomore Michael Douglas (28-8) punched his ticket to Roanoke with a second-place finish in the regional meet. He finished 3-1 in both the WIAC and regional tournaments, giving him an eighth seed. Douglas faces the winner of an opening round match between Baldwin Wallace University’s Matthew Werts and U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s Carl Digiorgio.

After the tournaments were canceled the previous two seasons, UWL finished 19th at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships with 21.5 team points. They’ve finished second five times since 2001.

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the Berglund Center with Ferrum College serving as the tournament host.