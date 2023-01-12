UW-La Crosse wrestling: Kawczynski starts big opening run in Eagles win

WHITEWATER, Wis. — In a battle of two top 10-ranked WIAC rivals, the UW-La Crosse wrestling team earned the 25-14 road dual win over UW-Whitewater on Thursday.

The fourth-ranked Eagles (11-2, 3-0) started out strong at 197 pounds with sophomore Ben Kawczynski (14-1) getting a technical fall win over Evan Danowski. Victories at 285 and 125 put UWL ahead 11-0 to open the night.

After the Warhawks (7-6, 2-2) closed the gap to one point with three straight wins, junior Nolan Hertel (17-1) won a 24-9 technical fall over Hunter Rudzinski.

Two matches later, senior Seth Brossard (14-2) secured the dual win with a pin in four minutes and 15 seconds over Tyler Haydon at 174.

UWL will participate in the Al Hanke Invitational this Saturday at Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, Illinois. Their next conference dual is Jan. 20 at home against UW-Platteville.