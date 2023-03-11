ROANOKE, Va. — UW-La Crosse junior wrestler Nolan Hertel, in a match that went to a tiebreaker period, claimed the 157-pound national championship at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Roanoke.

Hertel (36-2), the second-seed in the bracket, won his first two matches by decision before a sudden victory in the semifinals. In his championship match with Augsburg University’s Tyler Shilson, Hertel took a 2-1 lead into the second period with a takedown, but was taken down twice more in the match on the way to a 5-5 tie forcing overtime.

In the tiebreaker, Shilson was penalized for stalling and Hertel was given a point and eventually the match.

As a team, UWL finished fifth with a team score of 61 points. Augsburg won the team title with a whopping 101 points, beating out second place Wartburg by 44.5.

Two Eagles wrestlers earned third-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Sophomore Noah Leisgang (27-3) won the third-place match at 165 via 3-2 decision over Nicholas Sacco from the College of New Jersey. Leisgang scored three decision victories with his only loss coming in the semifinals to Matt Lackman from Alvernia.

Senior Seth Brossard (30-4) fought back from an elimination in the quarterfinals to win the third-place match at 174 over Oswego State’s Charlie Grygas by a 7-3 decision. Brossard won six matches, including three by pinfall, to secure the finish.

At 285, sophomore Michael Douglas (28-11) placed eighth after losing in the seventh-place match to Carl DiGiorgio of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. DiGiorgio, who eliminated Douglas in the first round, won via 7-3 decision. Douglas had a pair of decision wins.