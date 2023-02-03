Viterbo men’s basketball coach Wayne Wagner called one of his most reliable plays for his junior guard Dakota Mannel on Friday against Dickinson State with the score tied at 69-69 with 9.6 seconds left.

Viterbo senior forward Jack Monis sets a screen at the top of the key for Mannel. From there, Mannel has his pick of either taking it to the basket, passing it back to Monis or kicking it outside.

“It’s a simple look with a lot of things we can pick from,” Wagner said. “It’s a staple in our late game stuff.”

This time, the Onalaska-native Mannel called his own number on a tough inside basket with five seconds to go that proved to be the game-winner for the V-Hawks over DSU 71-69.

“I took what was open,” Mannel said. “Made a play and helped up get a huge victory.”

Entering the evening tied with the Blue Hawks in the NSAA standings, the V-Hawks (13-10, 7-3) now sit one game back from the conference leaders — Mayville State — with four more regular season games remaining.

“Every win now is big for us,” Mannel said. “It’s pretty even, so any win we can get we’ll take it. We still have things we can work out, but that’s what practice is for. Right now, I feel like we’re in a really good position and I think we can do something that’s never been done at this program.”

Mannel had 14 points but it was his pick partner Monis who finished the night with a game-high 26 points. The defending NSAA Player of the Year, Monis may lead in scoring at 17 points per game but he’s not alone. Senior forward Robert Cunitz is averaging 14.7 ppg as a perimeter threat while freshman Ben Olson has burst onto the scene with 13.7 ppg.

“Jack is a key player for us, so it’s natural for us to find opportunity,” Wagner said. “It’s not just about that, though. We try to preach balance and making sure we’re working things inside and out. I think when we’re doing that it helps Jack a lot. I thought for the most part we were getting our offense moving enough so that Jack could make his plays, but you need guys who can step up and make a defensive stop when you need it or an offensive play when you need it.”

Viterbo led 16-2 after just under six minutes and led by eight at halftime. The Blue Hawks (10-13, 6-4) marched back to take the lead with 12:46 left, beginning a back-and-forth on the scoreboard.

“Everybody can beat everybody here and anybody can make a run at any given time,” Wagner said. “It’s just fortunate for us that we were able to make some key plays down the stretch to get it done.”

John Evans had a chance to win with a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it was no good. Christian Murphy led the Blue Hawks with 14 points.

The schedule is one of the main focuses for Wagner, in particular the back-to-backs like Viterbo has next. Less than 24 hours after a one-possession win, they host Valley City State on at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“At this stage, the way our league is set up with Friday and Saturday games and long road trips, it’s making sure we can hold up to execute on those back-to-back nights and over the long haul,” Wagner said. “I like what we’re doing, how we’re playing. It’s just can we hold up physically and mentally to give ourselves a shot down the stretch.”