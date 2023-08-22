A penalty filled contest Tuesday for the Viterbo men’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 tie against Clarke (Iowa).

The V-Hawks (1-0-1) received six yellow cards from officials, including a team yellow card in the 71st minute.

Joaquin Eichhorn scored the opening goal of the game for Viterbo in the 11th minute with Johan Hamnstrom and Polyzois Douvas providing the assist. It was the only Viterbo shot of the first half.

Luke Persenico scored for the Pride to tie the score at 1-1 before halftime.

Santiago Tellez scored unassisted in the second half before Clarke’s Jose Gomez scored in the 80th minute for the eventual tie. Tellez has goals in each of the V-Hawks first two games.

The V-Hawks look for their first home win of the season Wednesday against Bellevue with a 3 p.m. start.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 1, Clarke (Iowa) 1

Brooke Clements’ goal in the 79th minute saved the V-Hawks (0-1-1) from a loss against Clarke.

Shannon Catchur scored the Pride’s first goal in the 57th minute on Viterbo goalie Veerle Vriens. Vriens went on to have six saves to add to Molly Ripley’s five in the first half. Clarke outshot the V-Hawks 26-13.