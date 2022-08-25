Viterbo women's volleyball: V-Hawks drop a pair of ranked meetings at Missouri Baptist Invitational

ST. LOUIS — The Viterbo women's volleyball team had a pair of major tests at the Missouri Baptist Invitational in St. Louis on Thursday, but failed to come out of either with a victory.

The No. 9-ranked V-Hawks lost their opening contest against the hosts and No. 1-ranked Missouri Baptist in three sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-18). Viterbo won one set of their second contest of the day before taking a four-set loss to No. 5-ranked Midland (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-14).

Viterbo (3-3) got out to an early lead in the first set against Missouri Baptist (6-0) behind a pair of kills by Kenzie Winker — who finished with a game-high 12 kills. The V-Hawks would lead by as many as four before a service error gave the Spartans the lead at 13-12. Another attack error gave Missouri Baptist the first set by a final of 25-19.

The Spartans kept their foot on the gas in the second set, scoring the first four points and winning 25-19. Missouri Baptist finished the game with a 25-18 third set where they led at match point by 10 before a late V-Hawks surge. Sara Klunder had a team-high 10 kills while Shannon McLain had 27 assists.

In the first set of their matchup with Midland (5-1), the two stayed neck-and-neck with an 18-18 tie near the end of the set. A three-point scoring run by Midland — two of those coming on Viterbo errors — helped the Warriors win set one 25-22.

Viterbo rebounded in the second set for their first win of the day. The V-Hawks led 18-12 early but found themselves trailing near the end of the set. The tying point came on a kill by Winker, making it 25-25. After an attack error gave them the lead, a kill by Grace Rohde gave the V-Hawks their 27-25 set victory.

There would be no momentum generated for Viterbo, however, as it lost the next two sets by a combined 19 points.

Three Warriors players — Taliyah Flores, Lauren Williams and Brooke Fredrickson — each had 15 kills for Midland while Hope Leimbach had 57 of 60 assists for the team. Winker again emerged as the kills leader for Viterbo, having a game-high 20 kills.

The V-Hawks have one more game in St. Louis at 10 a.m. on Friday morning when they meet Lindsey Wilson College.