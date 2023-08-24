FREMONT, Neb. — The Viterbo University women's volleyball team pushed its season-opening winning streak to five matches with a 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11 victory over Grand View at the Midland Invitational on Thursday.

Senior Kenzie Winker, a Holmen High School graduate, had 20 kills and 10 digs for the seventh-ranked V-Hawks (5-0), who bounced back from a loss in the third set to play a dominant fourth.

Grace Rohde added 16 kills and Jada Mitchel 12 for Viterbo. Mitchell recorded her kill total on just 26 attempts.

Maddie Connor had 42 assists, and Kenidi McCabe 21 digs for the V-Hawks. Rohde also had 15 digs.