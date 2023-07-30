HOLMEN — Ellie Kline had a lot of fun hosting a volleyball camp for the first time last summer, and she had a lot of fun rethinking what she did while preparing to do it a second time.

The end result was a different kind of camp at Holmen High School last week as she tries to continue the growth of her favorite sport in her hometown.

"After doing it once, you get a better idea of what (participants) enjoy doing and what they may not enjoy doing," Kline said Thursday afternoon during the second of her two-day offering. "We made notes form last year's camp and repeated the things there was a lot of energy for and came up with some new things."

After bringing in 80 participants in 2022, the camp jumped to 108 this year for Kline, who will be a sophomore at NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato this fall.

Kline was a four-year starter for the Vikings and helped them qualify for the first time for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as a senior. She had both family and friends on hand Wednesday and Thursday to help with small groups for the camp.

One of the camp additions was Spikeball, which seemed to go over well with the crowd as it broke into groups of four on Thursday.

Kline played on 24 of the Mavericks' 28 matches and appeared in 71 sets as a freshman libero (or defensive specialist). She was a dominant player in the same position for Holmen, where she was a Tribune Player of the Year and helped it compile overall and MVC records of 89-21 and 33-10, respectively, during her tenure.

Adjusting to the college game took some work, but Kline tied for second on the team with 228 digs (a team-best 3.21 per set). She also ranked fourth on the team with 20 services aces.

The Mavericks were young last season and finished with a 6-22 overall record and 5-15 in the NSIC. Many of those same players return in the effort to move up the standings.

"I love the team, I love the coaching, and I love the opportunity I'm getting," Kline said. "When you go to college, you get a whole new coaching staff that likes a very different technique, so you have to stay focused and listen to what they are saying.

"It might be a little uncomfortable at first, but you have to stick to the process because they know what they're talking about."

Kline said the most natural aspect of the transition was accepting the competition that was presented. She hadn't previously encountered a situation where she had to be on top of her game every moment to even get playing time, but she pushed herself earn the confidence of her new teammates.

"Your starting spot, if you have one, is up for grabs every single day," she said. "You really have to come to the gym and show them who you are every single day.

"It's challenging, but you have to embrace the challenge."