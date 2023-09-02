SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team bounced back from a rare loss on Friday to win two matches at the United Sports Academy Labor Day Classic on Saturday.

The V-Hawks (10-2), who are ranked fourth nationally, beat Morningside 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 and followed it up with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Dordt. Viterbo was beaten by 12th-ranked College of Saint Mary (Neb.) in four sets on Friday.

Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker had 14 kills and five digs in the victory over Morningside. Jada Mitchell added 13 kills on just 19 attacks and Martina McGrath 12 on 18 attempts for the V-Hawks.

Maddie Connor had 39 assists and Kenidi McCabe 22 digs for Viterbo.

Grace Rohde had 14 kills and Mitchell 13 in the victory over Dordt. Mitchell again recorded her kills on 19 attempts. Connor had 36 assists and eight digs, McCabe 11 digs and Winker seven kills and seven digs.

Sugar Loaf Classic

WINONA, Minn. — UW-La Crosse remained unbeaten under first-year coach Deb Sazama with a couple of three-set victories at a tournament hosted by Saint Mary’s.

The Eagles (4-0) beat St. Scholastica 25-10, 25-17, 25-19 before handing Lawrence a 25-11, 25-9, 25-10 defeat in their second match of the day.

Brianne Korducki had a team-high 14 kills and 15 digs against St. Scholastica, while Grace Nommensen had 20 assists. Jackie Otterer had 18 assists and Taylor Larson 10 digs for UW-La Crosse.

Korducki also led the Eagles with 10 kills on 14 attempts against Lawrence. Otterer had 18 assists and Larson 12 digs in a match that included a .417 attack percentage for the Eagles.