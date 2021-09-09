 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Badgers coach Paul Chryst shares memories of 9-11
0 Comments

Watch now: Badgers coach Paul Chryst shares memories of 9-11

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst shares his memories of being an assistant coach for the San Diego Chargers on 9-11, and recalls taking his children and players to Ground Zero in 2018.

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst knew something was wrong on his drive into work the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, he was an assistant on the San Diego Chargers staff.

Chryst shared his memories of that day and of taking his Badgers players and his own children to Ground Zero when the team was in New York for the Pinstripe Bowl in 2018 during a news conference Thursday.

No. 18 UW (0-1) plays Eastern Michigan (1-0) on Saturday, the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The San Francisco Giants keep winning late

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News