Watch now: Badgers coach Paul Chryst shares memories of 9-11

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst knew something was wrong on his drive into work the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, he was an assistant on the San Diego Chargers staff.

Chryst shared his memories of that day and of taking his Badgers players and his own children to Ground Zero when the team was in New York for the Pinstripe Bowl in 2018 during a news conference Thursday.

No. 18 UW (0-1) plays Eastern Michigan (1-0) on Saturday, the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

