Watch now: History made as Bucks win their first NBA title in 50 years

Deer District featured four large screens in three different areas outside the arena, several streets were closed and scores of police, some on horse and bike, patrolled the area. One of the overflow areas with a screen was on the site of the since removed Bradley Center. The gravel lot was packed with jubilant fans, who stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the shadow of the Milwaukee Arena, where the Bucks played until the Bradley Center opened in 1988.

‘This is history’

Cisco Claudio, 50, and his son, Noel Patelski, 28, of Milwaukee had been in the massive crowd but didn’t want to wait 40 minutes to use the bathroom They exited and were perched on the fifth level of an adjacent parking garage along with more than 40 other fans.

They had a birds-eye view of some of the crowd, a sweeping view of the city and could even make out game action on the jumbo screen.

“This is history. I can’t believe I’m seeing this,” Claudio said. “This is amazing.”

Tuesday night’s scene stood in contrast to last fall, when Milwaukee hosted the Democratic National Convention amid the peak of the pandemic. Few traveled to the city for the virtual convention and hotel rooms, bars and restaurants were largely empty.

