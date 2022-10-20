Winona State volleyball: Winchell records 39 assists in Warriors third-straight win

MANKATO, Minn — The Winona State Warriors volleyball team won their road NSIC meeting with the Minnesota State University Mavericks in four sets, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18.

The Warriors (12-9 overall, 8-6 in conference) were led by a game-high 39 assists by freshman Jaci Winchell, who also had 11 digs.

Junior Sidney Paulson had a team-high 13 kills and 14 digs. Fellow junior Lydia Lange had 12 kills while senior Madison Larson finished with 10. Paulson and senior Casey Volkmann each had three service aces. Junior Taylor Pagel had a game-high eight blocks.

Winona State now carries a three-game winning streak into their home meeting at 5 p.m. Saturday against the No. 3 ranked Concordia University-St. Paul.