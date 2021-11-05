Wisconsin football starting offensive lineman arrested for OWI

University of Wisconsin senior guard Josh Seltzner was cited for operating under the influence last month.

Seltzner was stopped by UW-Madison police Oct. 17 and registered a blood-alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%, according to Dane County circuit court documents. The case was filed in circuit court Oct. 20 and Seltzner’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10. It was Seltzner’s first OWI offense, according to court records.

Seltzner’s bond for his charges totaled more than $1,100.

UW was made aware of the incident the morning of Oct. 17, per a spokesperson, and discipline for Seltzner — a Columbus product — was handled internally.

UW’s student-athlete discipline policy states when an athlete is arrested for a crime, they immediately are suspended from games and practices pending a factual inquiry into the arrest.

After that inquiry, the policy states UW administrators will convene to determine the next steps, which can include denial of certain privileges, mandatory counselling, a continued suspension or dismissal from the team.

Seltzner, a fifth-year senior who has been the starting left guard when available to play this season, played at then-No. 25 Purdue six days after being cited by police but did not play last week against then-No. 9 Iowa. He was listed as not available on the team’s pregame status report, but those do not state why a player is unavailable.

Seltzner was listed as questionable on Monday’s status report, but like other status reports, no injury or reason was listed. UW coach Paul Chryst was asked Thursday about Seltzner’s status heading into Saturday’s game at Rutgers.

“‘Seltz’ has been able to do a little bit,” Chryst said, “but I don’t know, it’s too early to say for sure if he’ll be able to (play) or not. He’s going to be on the trip with us and, like I said, has been able to do a little bit more each day. So that’s positive for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0