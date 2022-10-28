How the 7th-grade Park Panthers football team won every game but still missed the playoffs

RACINE — It was heartbreaking to tell the team.

When the coaches informed their seventh-grade Park Panthers football players that they missed the playoffs, they didn’t have a good explanation for why.

“They’re really hurting inside,” Anthony Johnson, an assistant coach, said of the players. “We’ve had a couple shed some tears, asking, ‘Why is this happening to us?’ We don’t have an answer.”

Despite winning all of their games on the field, the Panthers were left out of the postseason because of what Ferron and Johnson say is selective enforcement of league rules.

“I feel that we’ve been cheated,” Johnson said.

The Park team plays in the South Eastern Youth Football Alliance, a league that includes 15 organizations from southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois.

Park coaches and the league disagree about some of what happened, but this much is clear: the team with the best overall record in its division missed out on the playoffs.

This season was likely Park’s last with SEYFA.

Representatives from all SEYFA organizations other than Park collectively responded via email to questions from The Journal Times. The representatives said the league rules were clearly explained and that discipline against Park was fair.

“While we are sympathetic to the feelings of those coaches, the rulebook defines all administrative and tiered football rules to promote the development of players,” SEYFA representatives wrote in an email. “Ignorance of the rules is not a defense, nor does it warrant feelings of being cheated. Unfortunately, rules were not followed, deadlines were not met, and the consequences of adult inaction had repercussions on the players via forfeits on paper, but the players still play the game … Unfortunately, we see this happen from time to time in sports at all levels. SEYFA hopes that lessons are learned from this year and that similar results are not repeated in the future.”

Issues around paperwork

Matt Ferron, Park’s head coach, said the players were “distraught” and “angry” because their hard work did not result in a chance to compete for the SEYFA championship, which will take place Saturday.

The Park Panthers football team finished the regular season with a record of 4-1-1, even though the team was never beaten on the field.

One game was ruled a tie after Park’s opponent declined to play a game in Racine that the Panthers were willing to play, according to Ferron and Johnson. According to the league, though, the game was ruled a tie “since neither team could not accommodate the makeup of the game.”

Park also had to forfeit its first game because of a missed deadline relating to coach paperwork.

Three other teams also missed the Aug. 22 deadline for sending in coach certifications and background checks. However, those three teams submitted that information on Aug. 23. As punishment, those teams automatically lost the coin toss of the first game and were assessed a 15-yard penalty on the opening kickoff.

Park, which submitted the paperwork on Aug. 26, could play its first game but had to forfeit it. The league stated in an email that if Park had turned in its paperwork within 24 hours of the deadline — like the other three teams did — the Panthers would not have had to forfeit.

Park played that first game on Aug. 27 and won 76-0, but it officially counted as a forfeit, giving the Panthers their only loss of the season.

The Park coaches agree that their paperwork issue happened, but they questioned why their team was the only one that had to forfeit.

At an Oct. 12 SEYFA meeting, Park presented its case to the league. Later in the meeting, a motion was approved to retroactively apply forfeits to the other three teams. However, none of the forfeits affected those three teams’ playoff seeds, according to Ferron and Johnson.

Point system

Park’s forfeit was a loss to a team in its division, which ultimately resulted in the Panthers ending up in a postseason tiebreaker. Under SEYFA rules, two teams from each of its four divisions make the playoffs. Park and two other teams in its division had 2-1 division records.

The league’s postseason point system tiebreaker is based on teams’ margins of victory, but it is not a simple math question in which the team that won by the most points gets into the playoffs.

The point system awards teams three points for winning by 1 to 24 points; one point for winning by 25 to 32 points; zero points for winning by 33 to 40 points; and negative one point for winning by 41 or more.

“The postseason point system deters teams from running up scores and encourages coaches to allow the development of players when the competition is not equal,” SEYFA wrote in an email. “It is by this measure that Park was eliminated from the playoffs.”

Park, despite having the best overall record and point differential, ended up being the odd team out, since non-divisional games do not count toward the playoffs. The two division teams that qualified for the playoffs had regular season records of 4-2 and 2-4, worse overall records than Park did.

Allegations of unequal application

During the Oct. 12 meeting, Park coaches also presented photo and video evidence to the league of a team in its division that had a coach on the sidelines before all of that coach’s paperwork was completed.

The Park coaches asserted that should have resulted in the team forfeiting games the coach was at, thus allowing Park to qualify for the playoffs, but the team was not disciplined.

According to SEYFA, Park presented that information but did not file a formal complaint against the other team, so no disciplinary action could occur. However, The Journal Times reviewed emails the Park coaches sent to the league with photo and video evidence. The coaches say that qualifies as a formal complaint, noting that the league accepted complaints via email all year. SEYFA did not respond to a follow-up question by press time about if an email qualifies as a formal complaint.

Ferron and Johnson are speaking publicly to raise awareness about their issues with SEYFA and similar situations around the state they have heard about involving inner-city teams. Ferron and Johnson noted that most of the Panthers’ players are Black or Latino.

“If it was … anybody else in the league that’s not from the inner city, would they get the same treatment that we’re getting?” Johnson said. “That’s the big question.”

A since-deleted Change.org online petition accusing SEYFA of “discrimination” and calling on the league to allow Park into the playoffs received 899 online signatures.

Fighting for fairness, moving on

The Park coaches said the aim of a youth football league should be for children to have fun and compete fairly, but they feel that did not happen this year.

“What angers us so much is you tell the kids to go play football, play hard and win,” Johnson said. “Our kids did exactly what they were supposed to do, and now they’re being penalized.”

“If it was about the kids, you forgot about our kids,” Ferron added.

Nicholas Payne, Sr., new director of the Park Panthers organization, said the organization does not plan to be in SEYFA next year.

“Our coaches, players and parents have been traumatized,” Payne said.

In response to Park potentially leaving the league, SEYFA wrote in an email: “We wish any community group the best, whether they are a part of SEYFA or decide to move on to a different league.”

‘We are champions’

The season isn’t fully over for Park. The Panthers are still practicing because they are competing in a tournament in Illinois next month run by a different league.

After the tournament, the coaches plan to have a banquet celebrating the players.

“I am sad for the boys that we didn’t make it,” Ferron said, “but we haven’t lost, so we are champions.”