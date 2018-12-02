GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers fired coach Mike McCarthy Sunday night, roughly three hours after the team’s embarrassing 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.
Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was named the interim head coach. Philbin coached the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2015. He went 24-28 before being fired early in the 2015 season.
“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” Packers team president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement released by the team shortly after 6 p.m. “Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field.
“We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”
The loss dropped the Packers to 4-7-1 on the season but did not mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention.
McCarthy gave no indication during his postgame news conference that he might be fired.
“I’ve never been in this spot,” a dejected McCarthy replied after the game when asked what the team does going forward. “I’m not going to act like I know what the hell I’m going to do tomorrow when they get in here. We’re going to do what we always do: We’re going to represent the Packers the right way. I know that.”
It's been a good run for everyone, but all things run there course. I think a fresh start for the team and Mike will be a good thing for both. They will both be fine. In the NFL you win or you're gone, that goes for players and coaches. Mike emptied his coaches out last year looking to get the fire going, and it failed horribly. Time to move on.
