Green Bay Packers: Amid juggling act with injuries, Green Bay continues to hold the line up front

“I feel like we’re playing very fast, at a high level,” Jenkins said. “Last year was for some of us our first time playing with each other. Now, we know the things that help us all as an offensive line, and we really can go out there without — not saying that we do, but we can go out there without (verbal) communication and get things done.”

And given how the unit has looked so far, whoever is out there apparently will create large running lanes for backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and keep Rodgers out of harm’s way, as the line has through two games.

“I would have to give the offensive line a lot of credit, just the way they’ve blocked up front I think was really solid,” Rodgers said. “Again, we got a really nice clean pocket (against the Lions). I didn’t have to move a whole lot. I thought the protection was fantastic.”

Added Williams: “I think it’s just really a credit to our O-line coach, coach Stenavich, and just everybody in there. And, just our linemen being so communicative with each other and having that chemistry with each other to know what to do and knowing how’s everybody going to move. They’re a very tight group, and they make sure that whoever is going in there knows what they’re doing and they’re going to get the job done.”