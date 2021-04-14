Russell Wilson, Ciara to host NBC special promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

Seattle Seahawks and former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, will host a star-studded television special on Sunday aiming to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.

Wilson recently was named the NFL's "Man of the Year" for his philanthropic work.

The special will air on NBC on Sunday at 7 p.m., and will include guest appearances from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Other celebrities will include: Matthew McConaughey, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neil, Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Jane Seymour.

The aim of the program is to encourage Americans to sign up for one of the available coronavirus vaccines as a way to help end the pandemic.

NBC said the special aims to "dispel concerns, provide information and encourage those who are hesitant to receive a vaccine."

Wilson is one of the most famous sporting figures in America, and is a Super Bowl champion. His younger sister Anna recently became a champion as well as a member of the Stanford women's basketball team that won the NCAA title.

