Tyler Ervin takes Packers’ punt return game out of the red and into the black

Asked what he thinks of a game plan that dares him to win the game, Rodgers replied, “Bring it on.”

As for bulletin-board fodder, Rodgers said, “I’m too old (for that). I’ve been around a long time. I’ve seen a lot, heard a lot. That stuff means absolutely nothing once the game starts. It’s just fodder for the weekly columns and the Wednesday locker room stuff. You’re waiting for a golden response from me, but I’ve played long enough and I know my responsibility. If guys want to make us pass. Sweet. Let’s do it.”

No. 2 — for now

With the win coupled with the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers currently sit in the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoff race, just behind the 49ers, who are 11-2 and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers by virtue of their 37-8 win on Nov. 24.

With three NFC North division games left — against the Chicago Bears (7-6) next week, at the Minnesota Vikings (9-4) on Dec. 23 and the season finale at the Detroit Lions (3-9-1) on Dec. 30 — the Packers control their own destiny and can lock up a first-round bye by winning out.