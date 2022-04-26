Shailene Woodley 'done' with ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers after trying to 'give it another shot'

It was a big (little) break-up after all.

Shailene Woodley once again has scrapped plans to get back together with Aaron Rodgers, a source told E! News Monday.

The "Big Little Lies" star, 30, and 38-year-old QB "are not together," following the actress having "tried to give it another shot" after they called off their engagement in February, said the insider.

"She quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change," the source told the outlet. "There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

When Woodley and the Packers star originally parted ways earlier this year, a source had told In Touch that Rodgers "put football first."

It wasn't long before a source told E! News that Woodley was Rodgers' plus one to teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in early March as a means of "support."

The former couple was said at the time to be "testing the waters."

Woodley and the 2022 MVP announced their plans to marry in February 2021. Back in November, Rodgers made waves when he contracted COVID-19 - after misleading reporters about having been vaccinated. Woodley stood by his side at the time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0