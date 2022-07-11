 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hannah Dunn records hole-in-one at Walsh's

Hannah Dunn of La Crosse aced the second hole at the par 32 Walsh Golf Center in La Crosse on Saturday, July 9.  Dunn used a 3-wood to card the ace on the 146-yard par 3 hole. Gideon Dunn witnessed the shot.

