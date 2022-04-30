All-Tribune boys basketball: Caledonia's Eli King picked as player of the year

Given the circumstance, there was no better way for Eli King to end his athletic career at Caledonia High School.

The goal, of course, was to hear that final buzzer and celebrate with teammates an MSHSL Class AA state boys basketball championship at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Annandale, which eventually won that title, stopped the Warriors in the state semifinals but didn’t end their season.

King had one more game — a third-place matchup against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta on the campus of Concordia University — to show everyone in attendance just what kind of player he was before packing up his things and joining the Iowa State University program this summer.

It wasn’t vintage King because he has always maintained a team-first role at Caledonia, so let’s call it pure King. He knocked down jump shots, threw down dunks and wreaked havoc on the opposing defense.

This was why the 6-foot-4 guard was recruited by so many Division I schools. The athleticism that makes people wonder if they really saw what just happened in front of them was on full display.

King made 17 of 28 shots for 35 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. He had eight steals and four assists. He created a couple of highlight videos that quickly gained traction on social media and turned defenders into poster backgrounds.

“The night before was very tough for a while,” King said of the semifinal loss. “Once we woke up the next morning, it was more about going out one last time and playing for Caledonia and playing with that group of guys.

“It was pretty much about enjoying the moment one last time.”

What King, who received the MBCA McDonald award as Minnesota’s best player, did with that moment showed why he has been named the Tribune’s boys basketball player of the year.

After following two brothers through the Caledonia system, Eli King certainly made his own mark in area history. While games like the one he played against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta weren’t the norm, they were always a possibility if the Warriors were pushed.

King, a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball Award, didn’t need the ball in scoring position to be a factor, and he was always willing to jump in when necessary and take the lead for his team. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t always steering the ship.

Caledonia (29-2) had plenty of skill and talent throughout its lineup, which allowed King to flourish in any role that was needed.

When the Warriors needed him to score, he scored. When they needed rebounds, he concentrated on that. When they needed him to facilitate, teammates had to keep their eyes open because he might see that they were open before they even knew it.

And he always defended. He was going to be in position to make a big play that led to a fast break if the player in front of him made a mistake.

He attributes a portion of the success he and his teammates found to a wide open style that they’ve played since they were kids. Running set plays can lead to success, but the Warriors built their mountain of victories in recent years by getting up and down the floor as many times as they can.

“When you can get out on the break and get easy buckets or get easy buckets for other people,” King said. “That led to not having to run as many set plays for me, and it fit our team because we had other guys who could do a lot, and that made my job easier.”

King averaged 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds during a season that included one loss on a last-second 3-pointer and another to the eventual state champion. He also averaged 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals and finished his career third on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,656 points despite missing his entire junior season with a knee injury.

He now starts a new career with the Cyclones, who he chose of several other basketball offers and a handful of football offers (including Notre Dame).

King looks forward to his chance to play at the storied Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa and departs for his new home in the middle of Jone. He said he will take a couple of classes in the summer while acclimating to a new life.

Before he gets there, King is working on becoming stronger in anticipation of playing a new level of opponent and working on his shooting because the emphasis on that aspect of the game continues to grow.

“After the season, I took a week or so to do some shooting,” King said. “I didn’t lift or anything right away, but then I got back into some workout programs I got (from ISU).

“So I’ve been doing that and just getting back to everything else I usually do basketball-wise.”

