(Alphabetical order)
Owen Bentzen, sr., La Crescent-Hokah; Noah Bjerke-Wieser, sr., La Crescent-Hokah; Connor Butzler, jr., Cashton; Trey Cowley, sr., Black River Falls; Maverick Drazkowski, jr., Arcadia; Lewis Doyle, jr., Caledonia; Mason Einerwold, sr., La Crescent-Hokah; Tom Hesse, sr., Tomah.
Nick Joley, jr., Logan; Mason King, so., Caledonia; Reid Klug, so., Caledonia; Garrett Konz, so., Caledonia; Dominic McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Evan Nehring, sr., Blair-Taylor; Drew Tengblad, sr., Holmen
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.