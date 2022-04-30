All-Tribune boys basketball: La Crosse Central's Todd Fergot named coach of the year

Central High School boys basketball coach Todd Fergot never stops challenging his team.

He has also done that with the luxury of four NCAA Division I players — Kobe King, Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Terrance Thompson — over the past several years.

Finding the right way to push a different kind of team was key during the 2021-22 season, and Fergot figured it out on the way to an appearance in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Kohl Center.

The RiverHawks lost just two games — one to champion Pewaukee and one to Benilde St. Margaret’s — and recorded a number of big victories over Wayzata (Minn.), Hopkins (Minn.), Eau Claire Memorial, Onalaska, Tomah, DeForest and Madison La Follette.

“I don’t think a lot of people on the outside knew how good these guys could be, and we wanted to challenge them,” Fergot said. “Nobody anywhere thought we could beat Wayzata, but they went up there and did it.”

Central broke the school record for wins in a season with 28, which says something for the quality of teams that have taken the court over the past decade. The RiverHawks posted a second straight unbeaten MVC record and won Division 2 regional and sectional titles in qualifying for their 19th state tournament and fifth since 2016.

Fergot’s teams have won 319 games in 18 seasons, and its most recent performance separated it — by the slimmest of margins — from those of West Salem’s Mark Wagner, Bangor’s Jacob Pederson, Onalaska Luther’s Brad Schaper and Caledonia’s Brad King to make him the Tribune’s coach of the year.

The RiverHawks were led by a solid group of seniors topped by Devon Fielding, who announced his verbal commitment to Winona State on Friday.

“When you have guys who can go out there and get you 27 or 28 points every night, that’s nice to have,” Fergot said in reference to some of his recent stars. “With these guys, and Devon is obviously a very good player, we didn’t know who would lead us in scoring each night

“They just wanted to win, and that was the sole emphasis for all of these guys.”

Fielding, more often than not, was that guy with his average of 15.1 points per game and six performances of 20 or more. Noah Compan, who is headed to Northern Iowa Community College, also took charge at times, but they weren’t the only two.

Colin Adams, Porter Pretasky, Nic Williams and Bennett Fried could also produce at important times for Central, which takes a 20-game MVC winning streak into next season.

After watching his team get eliminated in the first round of the tournament the previous year, Fergot entered this season with high hopes. The balance was exciting and so was the knowledge that Fielding could elevate the team performance at any given moment.

“I know it’s summer, but we try to get in the best summer tournaments we can find,” Fergot said. “We were winning some of these tournament even though we were missing two, three or four guys.

“That was the first indicator. And then, when we went down and won the tournament at Madison College. We beat Madison La Follette, which was ranked (in Division 1) and then came back to beat DeForest, which was also ranked (in Division 2), by 16. That’s when I think these guys started to realize how good they could be.”

