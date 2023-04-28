The Onalaska Luther and West Salem high school boys basketball teams share a plethora of similarities.

Both come from the Coulee Conference, a consistent producer of standout teams and players. Despite their difficult schedules, both lost just twice this season. Ultimately, both played for WIAA championships at the Kohl Center in Madison last month.

If you talk to their coaches, you’ll hear about even more similarities. They’re both full of talent, play the game the right way and do so without selfishness.

The coaches themselves share many attributes, chief among them humility. It’s only fitting that Luther’s Brad Schaper and West Salem’s Mark Wagner were selected as the Tribune’s co-coaches of the year.

Schaper coached the Knights (28-2) to a Division 4 championship with a finals win over Kenosha St. Joseph. It was the school’s first state title in his 21st and final season leading the program.

But even with the storybook ending to his tenure as coach, Schaper puts his player’s legacies before his own.

“I did not take a shot, I did not defend, I did not rebound,” Schaper said. “I didn’t do this. They did this for us, and the greatest thing is this team left their legacy as their present to Luther High School. They set the bar as high as it is, and it was so great watching these guys unify our school and our association and our communities.”

Wagner’s team may have come up short in the Division 3 championship game against Brillion — its second straight trip to the finals — but the Panthers’ (28-2) dominance was evident in their resume, which included beating Luther twice.

West Salem may have swept the Knights — and beaten Onalaska, Central and other prominent programs along the way — but Wagner took the same approach as Schaper when informed of the paper’s decision. Praise went to Schaper and credit to West Salem’s players.

“He’s been a friend for a long time,” Wagner said. “As great of a coach as he is, he’s an even better person. This really is his. I’m accepting it for the kids and my staff. It certainly wasn’t anything I did. It was their talent and skill every night.”

Schaper and Wagner also separated themselves from many good coaching performances in the Coulee Region. Central’s Todd Fergot took the RiverHawks back to the Division 2 state tournament, and Bangor’s Nick Meacham made his debut with a 21-4 season.

Schaper almost wasn’t a part of the Knights run to a state title, originally planning to retire at the end of last season. Assistant coach Jimmy Schwichtenberg, father of point guard Isaiah, convinced him to stay one more year.

“Jimmy said, ‘You started with my son, I want you to finish with my son,’” Schaper said. “That made a lot of sense to me in thinking that I’ve had Isaiah since he was a freshman. It was important to me to finish with him after everything he had done with the program.

“For not just me but the seniors, we’d always said no matter who’s leaving, coming or going that this would be the last dance, the last time this team would be together no matter what happened. We all kind of bought into, ‘Let’s make the best of it in this last year together.’”

Part of why Schaper passes the credit so much to his players may come from what he said is their ability to govern themselves.

“This is the most unselfish team that we’ve ever had,” Schaper said. “They played for each other, held each other accountable and did the best they could for each other. Nobody wanted to let anybody down. They practiced extremely hard and played extremely hard.”

West Salem’s only loss in the regular season came against Park Central (Minn.) in the Midwest Players Classic. The Pirates, who won that game 91-85, eventually qualified for the Class AAAA championship game.

“I think it says a lot about our guys,” Wagner said. “We had a lot of talent and I felt we had the best guys in the area, but it was more than that. They played the game the right way and competed every night. We had talent, but I thought we had a really good team.

“The fact that they went through as tough of a schedule as we could have in our area, plus teams outside of the area that were pretty good, the way our kids handled it showed what a great year they had.”

The Panthers only played in five games decided by 10 points or less, but numbers alone don’t tell the story of how Wagner felt his team showed its biggest strength in responding to adversity. After struggling early in the sectional final against Osceola, they recovered to win by 22 points.

Issues piled up early in the state championship game against Brillion as the Panthers were slowed by injury, foul trouble, a bad shooting night and a lack of pressure defensively. Despite all of that, their hopes of a state title were alive entering crunch time.

“I talked at our team banquet about how that game probably showed us as much as anything how good of a team we had,” Wagner said. “It felt like everything that could go wrong that night did and you look up and we’re down two with a minute to go against, in my mind, the second best team in the state.”