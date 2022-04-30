All-Tribune boys basketball: The First Team

THE FIRST TEAM

NOAH COMPAN, sr., F, Central

AP All-State honorable mention selection. … All-MVC first team. … Important piece of a balanced RiverHawks squad that returned to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the fifth time since 2016. … Averaged 12.8 points per game and played stronger as the season wore on after returning from an injury. … Scored a season-high 26 points in a win over Medford in a sectional final.

DUSTY DEROUSSEAU, sr., G, Tomah

AP All-State honorable mention selection. … MVC Co-Player of the Year. … Prolific scorer capable of taking over games. … Led the Timberwolves with 24.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 33% from 3-point range. … Scored at least 30 points in seven games, including a career-high 42 points in a win over Logan. … Totaled 11 double-doubles. … Had at least six assists in nine games, including nine in a win at Aquinas.

DEVON FIELDING, sr., G, Central

AP All-State high honorable mention selection. … MVC Co-Player of the Year. … Averaged a team-high 15.1 points per game while helping the RiverHawks advance to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. … All-around guard whose length made him an excellent defender along with his ability to score. … Posted at least 20 points in six games. … One such instance was a state semifinal, in which he hit a game-winning 3-pointer to send Central to the title game.

ELI KING, sr., G, Caledonia

AP All-State first team. ... MBCA McDonald Award winner as state's top player. ... Averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game after missing entire junior season with a knee injury. ... Led the Warriors to a 29-2 record and third place in the MSHSL Class AA state tournament. ... Scored 35 points and had 14 rebounds in Caledonia's win in the third-place game. ... Committed to play at Division I Iowa State.

CODY SCHMITZ, so., G, G-E-T

AP All-State High honorable mention selection. …Coulee Conference Player of the Year. … Exploded onto the scene by averaging 30.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. … Started the season with a 61-point effort in a win over Sparta. … Poured in at least 39 points in eight games. … Posted 56 points in a win at Viroqua and 45 points in a win over Arcadia. … Pulled down at least 14 rebounds in eight games.

