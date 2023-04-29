(Alphabetical)

EVAN ANDERSON, jr., G, Onalaska

AP All-State high honorable mention. … WBCA All-State first team in Division 2. … All-MVC first team. … Averaged a team-high 18.8 points per game and added 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals. … Shot 53.8% from the floor and 82.1% on free throws. … Scored at least 20 points 12 times and topped 30 twice. … Scored 31 in a win over Minneapolis North and followed it with 32 in a win over Holmen three days later.

BENNETT FRIED, sr., F, Central

AP All-State honorable mention. … WBCA All-State honorable mention in Division 2. … All-MVC first team. … Averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. … Shot 51.6% from the floor and made 31% of his 3-point attempts. … Scored season-high 27 points three times and had 17 in a state semifinal loss to Whitnall. … Has an offer to walk on at Division I Drake University. … WBCA All-Star.

TANNER JONES, sr., G, Bangor

AP All-State honorable mention. … WBCA All-State first team in Division 4. … Scenic Bluffs Conference player of the year. … Averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game for a 21-4 team. … Shot 47.8% from the floor and made 41.7% of his 3-point attempts (70 of 168). … Completed career with 1,081 points and 139 3-pointers. … Averaged 18.9 ppg over final six games. … WBCA All-Star.

CARSON KOEPNICK, sr., G, West Salem

AP All-State honorable mention. … WBCA All-State first team in Division 3. … All-Coulee Conference first team. … Averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for a 28-2 team that was Division 3 state runner-up. … Shot 33.5% (66 for 197) from the 3-point line and made 81.2% of his free throws. … Averaged 22.5 points, 10 rebounds and made 6 3s in two wins over Onalaska Luther. … WBCA All-Star.

PETER LATTOS, sr., F, West Salem

AP All-State fourth team. … WBCA All-State first team in Division 3. … All-Coulee Conference first team. … Averaged 14.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for a 28-2 team that was Division 3 state runner-up. … Shot 49.3% from the floor and hit 72.1% of his free throws. … Averaged 24.5 points, 12 rebounds in two wins over Onalaska Luther. … WBCA All-Star. … Committed to play at Division II Northern Michigan.

KODI MILLER, sr., G, Onalaska Luther

WBCA All-State first team for Division 4. … All-Coulee Conference first team. … Averaged team-high 17.3 points for Division 4 state champions. … Also averaged 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. … Shot 36.8% (49 of 133) from 3-point line with ridiculous range. … Made 78.5% of his free throws. … Shot 55/9% overall and 38.1% on 3-pointers in the postseason. … Topped 30-point mark twice.

CODY SCHMITZ, jr., G, G-E-T

AP All-State third team. … WBCA All-State honorable mention in Division 3. … Coulee Conference player of the year. … Scoring machine for a team that went 15-13 with a nice Division 3 postseason run. … Averaged 29.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.3 assists. … Shot 51.9% from the floor and made 34.2% (63 of 184) of his 3-pointers. … Topped 40 points twice as area’s most consistent scorer.

ISAAC SCHWICHTENBERG, sr., G, Onalaska Luther

AP All-State honorable mention. … WBCA All-State first team in Division 4. … All-Coulee Conference first team. … Averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for Division 4 state champions. … Shot 47% from the floor and made 34% (17 of 50) attempts form the 3-point line. … Had a big 20-point game in sectional win over Mineral Point. … WBCA All-Star. … Will play at Division III Wisconsin Lutheran.

T.J. STUTTLEY, so., F, Onalaska

AP All-State honorable mention. … WBCA All-State honorable mention in Division 2. … All-MVC first team. … Averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. … Shot 50.9% from the floor. … Scored at least 20 points eight times and made the winning shot as time expired in 48-46 victory over Central. … Had 674 points and 337 rebounds during career with Hilltoppers and will play at Link Academy (Mo.) next season.

NIC WILLIAMS, sr., G, Central

AP All-State high honorable mention. … WBCA All-State first team in Division 2. … MVC player of the year. … Averaged a team-high 16.6 points and made 56.6% of his field goals for a 23-6 team that qualified for the Division 2 state tournament. … Consistently excellent clutch player who made the winning shot in Central’s regional final vs. Onalaska. … Also averaged 4.5 rebounds made 46% of 3-pointers. … WBCA All-Star.