All-Tribune boys basketball: The Second Team

PETER LATTOS, jr., F, West Salem: He earned AP All-State honorable mention selection and was a member of the All-Coulee Conference first team with averages of 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Division 3 state runner-up.

TRISTAN MCROBERTS, sr., G, Melrose-Mindoro: He was an AP All-State honorable mention selection and member of the All-Dairyland Conference first team while averaging 27.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

QUINN MISKOWSKI, sr., G, Aquinas: He was part of the All-MVC first team while helping the Blugolds tie Onalaska for second place. Miskowski scored 14.9 points per game and had at least 20 on six occasions.

ISAIAH SCHWICHTENBERG, jr., G, Onalaska Luther: An All-Coulee Conference first-teamer who impacted games in many ways, Schwichtenberg averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 steals and 2.4 assists while shooting 36% from the 3-point line.

T.J. STUTTLEY, fr., G, Onalaska: An All-MVC first-teamer who made his presence known immediately for the Hilltoppers, who tied for second place in the MVC. Stuttley averaged 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds to go with 2.8 assists in a game that is going to expand drastically over the next three seasons.

